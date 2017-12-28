Photos: Davido, Wizkid, Don Jazzy, DBanj, Wande Coal, Falz Shine at Davido’s #30BillionConcert

Since the initial announcement a few months back, Davido’s ’30 Billion Concert’ had effortlessly become the most talked about 2017 concert in Africa.

It is no surprise the concert attracted attendance and performance from the most celebrated names in Africa such as WizKid, Don Jazzy, Nasty C, D’banj, Wande Coal, Falz; just to name a few.

Put together by TE Group, Achievas Entertainment and Pentagon, the concert also recorded a handful of rare feats that solidifies its position as 2017’s biggest concert; such as the first ever reunion from Mo’ Hits Stars, which was undoubtedly one of the concert’s best highlights – a performance that saw the once label mates perform their smash hit records such as ‘Booty Call’, ‘Closer’, Pere, among others.

Falz thrilled fans with his energetic performance of his hit single 'Bahd Baddo Baddest' featuring the man of the hour himself; Obo. Both artists went on to perform the song together.

Olamide also added to the fiery ambiance of the night, performing one of 2017's biggest smash hits 'Wo', accompanied by Davido.

Another awe-inspiring highlight of the night was experienced as popular South African wordsmith Nasty C graced the stage alongside Runtown; performing their tuneful club banger ‘Said’. Nasty went on to deliver more commendable performances; met with uncontrolled cheering from fans.

Fans also witnessed a legendary performance from reggae-dancehall pioneer Daddy Showkey, inducing the good old 90’s nostalgic sensations with songs like ‘Diana’ and ‘Welcome’.

Davido went on to invite his newly declared best friend WizKid on stage, causing yet another uncontrolled frenzy as both stars embraced; sharing an adorable bromance moment.

WizKid went on to perform his street smash hit 'Manya' with Davido; creating what would be regarded as one of the rarest musical moments of the year 2017.

Another segment of the concert witnessed a rare performance from Akpako master; Terry G as he took fans down memory lane with his 2009 single 'Free Madness' - spurring a sing-along session from the euphoric audience.

Fans experienced every segment of the concert on a high note; spawning hours of undiluted exhilaration as each performing act graced the stage.

The concert brought about the convergence of some of Nigeria’s most respected talents; spanning across an eclectic list of performers which include Olamide, Nnonso Amadi, Teniola, Niniola, Tjan, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Dice Ailes, Reminisce, Humble Smith, Wale Turner, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, Dremo, Sexy Steel, and a host of others.

Adunni Ade

2face Idibia

Cdq

Chidinma Ekile

D Banj And Dr Sid

Davido & Wizkid