VIDEO: Watch How Shatta Michy And Popular Bosschick Fight Each Other At Hajia4Real's Party

Longtime girlfriend of dancehall king Shatta Wale seems to be taking after his boyfriend’s ganster lifestyle.

Born Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, Shatta Michy is believed to have been involved in some wild fight with a well-known Accra-based bosschick known as Lana at a party on Boxing Day.

The misunderstanding broke out at a party hosted by Hajia4Real known in real life as Mona Montrage.

The party which was dubbed “Global Wave Party” turned ‘messy’ when the two ladies decided to fight each other.

In a video that has been posted on social media by a patron of the party after the incident showed Shatta Michy lashing out and throwing her hands about in the air.

The other lady, known as Lana was seen launching out to attack Shatta Michy only to be restrained by some of the party-goers

Hajia4Real who is believed to be friends with both ladies was seen trying to calm both ladies down

The reason for the outburst which was caught on camera is yet to be ascertained but some fans have speculated that the two women fought over Shatta Wale.

The party was held at DBlack’s Club Onyx in Accra on December 26 and Shatta Wale was billed to perform on the night.

Shatta Michy and Shatta Wale have a son together known as Majesty.