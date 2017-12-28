Music: Mag - Faaji Lano [@magwon01] 

Godson Aliyu known as MAG is an Afro Pop Artiste with exceptional music skills.

With several songs to his credit, he has performed alongside many big names in the Music Industry.

This Talented young man is the next big thing to happen in the industry come 2018.

He ended the year 2017 with a Record Deal from the Esteemed MO Group Music company.

