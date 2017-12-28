Rihanna's Cousin, 21, Shot Dead A Day After Spending Christmas Together
Independent.co.uk
The cousin of Rihanna has been shot dead hours after spending Christmas Day with the singer in Barbados.
Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was walking in the St Michael’s area around 7 pm on Boxing Day (26 December) when he was shot by an unidentified man several times, according to Nation News. He was 21 years old.
Alleyne was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle.
The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer paid tribute to Alleyne on Instagram. She posted a series of photos of her cousin while calling for an end to gun crime in the country.
“RIP cousin,” she wrote. “Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!’
The “Work” singer also captioned the photos with an #endgunviolence hashtag.
RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! ðŸ˜¢ðŸ™ðŸ¿â¤ #endgunviolence
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:16pm PST
Police are currently on the hunt for the shooter and have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Barbados or the District A Police Station.
Gun crime is said to have been rife in Barbados recently with police confirming a significant increase.
To mark Rihanna’s 29th birthday in February, Alleyne a posted a photo to Instagram, writing: “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday, cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favourite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true. #LoveYouLoads #wishyoumanymoretocome.”
Recent figures reveal that 22 of 28 murders in Barbados this year have been gun-related.
Rihanna's Cousin, 21, Shot Dead A Day After Spending Christmas Together
The cousin of Rihanna has been shot dead hours after spending Christmas Day with the singer in Barbados.
Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was walking in the St Michael’s area around 7 pm on Boxing Day (26 December) when he was shot by an unidentified man several times, according to Nation News. He was 21 years old.
Alleyne was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle.
The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer paid tribute to Alleyne on Instagram. She posted a series of photos of her cousin while calling for an end to gun crime in the country.
“RIP cousin,” she wrote. “Can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!’
The “Work” singer also captioned the photos with an #endgunviolence hashtag.
RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! ðŸ˜¢ðŸ™ðŸ¿â¤ #endgunviolence
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:16pm PST
Police are currently on the hunt for the shooter and have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Barbados or the District A Police Station.
Gun crime is said to have been rife in Barbados recently with police confirming a significant increase.
To mark Rihanna’s 29th birthday in February, Alleyne a posted a photo to Instagram, writing: “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday, cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favourite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true. #LoveYouLoads #wishyoumanymoretocome.”
Recent figures reveal that 22 of 28 murders in Barbados this year have been gun-related.