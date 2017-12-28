Photos: Mzbel Celebrates Birthday With Saucy Photos

modernghana logo

38 minutes ago | General News

Adomonline.com
Marking her 38th birthday in grand style, singer Mzbel – born Belinda Ekua Amoah – shared a couple of pink-themed saucy photos on her personal Instagram page.

According to Mzbel, she’s not been a big fan of the colour pink but being her birthday, she didn't mind.

“I’m not the pink kind of girl but today is my birthday so whatever!!! Happy Birthday To Meeeeeee”, she said.

Known for her controversial traits, Mzbel has always played controversial music and followed it up with controversial comments that always gets her fans talking.

