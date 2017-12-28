Photos: Big Shaq Visits Grandmother In Ghana After 9 Years

British-Ghanaian comedian, Michael Dapaah, popularly known as Big Shaq of the “Man’s Not Hot” fame, has visited his grandmother in Ghana.

He rose to fame after his “Man’s Not Hot” freestyle video went viral worldwide.

Michael Dapaah visiting Ghana for the first time in almost a decade, shared on social media that he has "LANDED IN GHANA AFTER 9 YEARS IT FEELS GOOD TO TOUCH BASE".

He also shared lovely photos with his “Nana” [grandmother] at home in Ghana. He said: " VERY GRATEFUL FOR ALL THAT’S HAPPENED THIS YEAR. BUT SPENDING CHRISTMAS DAY WITH NANA IN THE MOTHERLAND HAS TO BE MY HIGHLIGHT. SHE LOOKED AFTER ME AS A BABY NOW TIME FOR ME TO TAKE CARE OF HER. ENJOY YOUR DAY WITH YOUR FAMILY & LOVED ONES – MERRY CHRISTMAS #PRICELESS"

Michael Dapaah

Big Shaq