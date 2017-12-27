You Are A Star, Not A Gangster - Hassan Ayariga Advices Shatta Wale

The 2016 presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga says has registered his disappointment with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The politician and businessman says in as much as he loves Shatta Wale’s music, he is not happy with the musician’s behaviour in recent times.

Making reference to a recent video that surfaced online in which the ‘Kakai’ hit singer was seen holding a gun and firing shots into the still Accra air, Mr Ayariga said Shatta Wale ought to know that he is artiste and not a gangster.

Speaking as a co-host on Drive Time on Joy FM on Boxing Day, the APC founder said “…my movement, Shatta Movement is doing well. The sad thing, recently he started [doing] something I don’t like but then, he is very good.”

Condemning the dancehall act, he said, “Stars are supposed to brag…but not to the extent of using weapons…you are not a gangster, you are a pop star so don’t put yourself into that category.”

“It [affects] the respect and the fame you have… people love you so continue that way and then you will go far beyond your imagination…my advice to him,” Mr Ayariga noted.

Nevertheless, the politician said, “I love him. He is a young boy and I love his music.”

Asked by the sit-in host of the show Baaba Tandoh if he will invite him to the Flagstaff House should he become president, the APC leader said there won’t be any need for that.

“He was invited already so there is no need,” he said and added that, “I think that we need to promote them rather than inviting them. When you promote them, they excel. Inviting them to the Flagstaff House without promoting them is nothing…”