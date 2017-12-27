modernghana logo

9 hours ago | Music News

Horlight Ft. Sannyblaze X Confidence X Pboi - Odun Yi (This Year)

TrendJamz INC
HORLIGHT a.k.a Abami yet comes again with another brand new jam titled Odun Yi, (This Year) featuring Sannyblaze, Confidence and Pboi.

It’s a song for the new year, full of messages and Prayers. ABAMI goes gospel on this.

Download and Enjoy.
Download Link: (Untagged)
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/0jrwo57362/HORLIGHT_Ft._Sannyblaze_X_Confidence_X_Pboi_-_Odun_Yi_This_Year_.mp3

