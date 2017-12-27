Pharoah YT Number #1 On The Reverbnation National Hip Hop Charts

Power XR West Coast Radio Network: Congratulations! Pharoah YT your song ‘Back From The Dead’ hit the #1 position on the Rap / Hip-Hop charts and held that position for an impressive period of time in the month of March 2017!

https://www.reverbnation.com/pharoahyt/song/23274271-back-from-the-dead?eid=A599851_32744771_79269488_lnk1005&utm_campaign=fanreach&utm_content=song_play_icon&utm_medium=email&utm_source=fr_layout_44