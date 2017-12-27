Shatta Wale Reveals Why He Was A Better Footballer Than Asamoah Gyan Back In School

Dancehall King, Shatta Wale got served as an event MC together with J-Foley at Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert.

Giving a very creditable account of himself as an MC, Shatta Wale thrilled patrons at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Revealing a relatively unknown jovial side of him, Shatta Wale cracked jokes and passed very funny comments to get the audience laughing throughout the night.

One of his funniest comments on the night came when he spotted Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan in the auditorium.

“You know Asamoah here was my classmate and I was far more brilliant than him,” he jokingly said to some cheers from the crowd.

According to Shatta Wale, his favourite subject in school was Physical Education (P.E) and even though Asamoah is now a footballer, he could never battle him way back in school.

“Asamoah, I think we should exchange professions, come do music and let me play the ball,” he told the Black Stars Captain.