Hassan Ayariga Drives Joy FM Listeners Home On Drivetime

The 2016 presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga, drove home listeners of Joy FM’s on the award-winning Drive Time programme.

Co-hosting the show with Joy FM’s Sports Presenter, Baaba Tandoh, the duo treated listeners to an enjoyable drive home.

It was all fun as listeners called in to interact with Mr Ayariga and ask about his personal and political life.

Mr Ayariga also spoke about his love for Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and a number of the current artistes who he described as talented.

He hosted a fun sing-along competition for children with whom he relived his childhood days by singing Christmas carols.

The excited children sang to win various prizes.



Adults were not left out of the fun as they also sang some 70s hit tracks to win tickets for Joy FM’s Keteke Fever.

The programme, has over the years, been the only party, which teleports participants back to the golden era of the ‘70s and ‘80s with classic music, dance, fashion and unadulterated entertainment.