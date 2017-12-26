modernghana logo

6 hours ago

Photos: Sarkodie Show Respect To Obrafour As He Bows To Him at Rapperholic Concert

He has been tagged as arrogant by many but if you were at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Monday night, you will hold a different view.

From his performance at the 2017 edition of the Rapperholic concert on Christmas Day, Sarkodie showed exuded humility.

After performing with his all-time idol Obrafour, who many said he was beefing, Sarkodie bowed to him and acknowledged him as a legend.

Before their performance, there have been rumours that all was not well between Sarkodie and Obrafour.

The concert saw several big names in the music industry join the multiple award-winning rapper to thrill hundreds of patrons who were in attendance.

Backed by the Compozers Band and DJ Mensah, Sarkodie was at his best dishing out some of his favourite tunes including ‘RNS’, ‘Illuminati’, ‘Adonai’, ‘Original’, and ‘Gboza’.

Some of the big names who came to support included Obrafour, R2Bees, Kwaw Kese, Efya, Becca, Freda Rhymes, Worlasi, Kidi, Adina, Kurl Songx, Strongman, Akwaboah Jnr and Korede Bello from Nigeria.

UK-based comedian musician, Michael Dapaah, popularly known as Big Shaq also made a surprise appearance at the show that was hosted by Shatta Wale and Jay Foley.

See photos below:

