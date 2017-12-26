Nollywood Star Kenneth Okonkwo Made The Official Ambassador Of ‘Made In Nigeria’ Goods

Nollywood Star Kenneth Okonkwo made the Official Ambassador, made in Nigeria goods.

Owing to his love for Nigeria and because of his belief that Nigeria can become a super power nation if it produces what it needs and patronizes what it produces.

Coupled with his status as the first Actor that acted the first movie that started Nollywood, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Hajia Aisha Abubakar have conferred on the Nollywood Star the Ambassador of Made in Nigeria goods.

He accompanied the Ministers recently in Abuja and Lagos to promote made in Nigeria goods.

We at SupremeTv congratulate this talented African Best Actor even as he ends this year on a high note