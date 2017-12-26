No Beef: Sarkodie And Obrafour Perform 'Yaanom' Aat Rapperholic Concert

There have been rumours that all was not well between Sarkodie and veteran rapper Obrafour.

The rumours might have gained currency after Obrafour released his ‘Kasahari’ track; a hardcore rap track in which he took a dig at the current crop of rappers.

The rapper believes the new artistes are not living up to expectation making him the best of all time.

Many deduced that due to some specific references in the track, it was directed at Sarkodie.

Later, Sarkodie also released ‘Almighty’ lamenting on why some people hated him and his craft.

Although both had denied the existence of a beef on several platforms, some people held a contrary view.

During the 2017 edition of Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Christmas Day, the two performed together to the surprise of many.

Together, they put up an epic performance of Obrafour’s legendary track, ‘Yaanom’.

Watch the videos below:

