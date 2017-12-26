Photos: Joyce Blessing Responding To Treatment After Ghastly Christmas Day Accident

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing is reported to be responding to treatment after being involved in a gory accident on Christmas Day.

The singer and her team were involved in the ghastly accident in Nsawam while they were on their way to Kwahu in the Eastern Region for the ‘Bliss on the Hills' festival.

The accident left the gospel musician’s four-wheel drive badly mangled.

Lawrence Nana Asimah Hanson (Bulldog), Head of Artiste Repertoire at Zylofon Media told Myjoyonline.com that Joyce Blessing is “responding to treatment” and she is “stable”.

He said the singer, who sustained some injuries at her back, is currently receiving treatment at a private medical facility in Accra.