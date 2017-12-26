Nii Attractive Mustapha scatters Diamond Appiah Over attacks on Mzbel....

My attention has been drawn to several publications on Myjoyonline.com,citifmonline, Ghanaweb,peacefmonline and other online portals of statements made by a certain Diamond Appiah, claiming that female musician Mzbel and I ( Attractive Mustapha) am behind some nauseating publications about her that she "sleeps" with Mr Bugri Naabu, the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

I want to state categorically clear that I have not made the above statement anywhere, neither is it my business what she does with her body.

The said publication suggests that I have connived with MZbel and for the purposes of clarity described as "Chorkor Michael Jackson, NDC ragamuffin girl etc by Diamond Appiah to tarnish the latter's "image"

It is ridiculous and absolutely laughable how one can put up a "thinking cap" and conjure nonexisting issues instead of channelling such time into making a rather productive achievement for the benefit of the state.

I am therefore astonished as to why the woman involved claims to have my number and has worked with me before but rather decided in her own wisdom to peddle unsubstantiated allegations towards me on social media and seemingly hire other bloggers to execute same.

I entreat the general public to treat all publications owing to and or associated with this headline or the matter under discussion as malicious vituperations by an obviously wounded person who is engulfed by dewing hallucinations about a friendship gone bad with another female industry player who used to be her companion. It is evident that someone wants to use others as baits in order to elevate herself from been seen as a persona non-grata in current trends.

Unfortunately for her, I do not indulge in unnecessary cowardice attention-seeking noise-pollution on social media so she can carry on with her class of people and be in a world of her own.

I will like to use this opportunity to encourage Entertainment and Media personalities to continue to be role models, keep our heads up and desist from crass hooliganism as displayed by some few artificially pigmented elements among us.

I am by this statement extending a revered felicitation to Chairman Bugri Naabu and wish to solidarize with him on this undesired mess surrounding his name and urge him to consider this as a figment of imagination from an epitome of immaturity in our Creative Arts and Media space whose desperate attempts to use people of high repute including politicians and men in cassocks to gain societal prominence have woefully proved futile.

I will always uphold the ethics of journalism, the cultural orientation and societal norms of our dear country.

Merry Christmas to my Christian brothers and sisters & a Glorious New Year to all Ghanaians

Thank you

Mustapha Nii-Okai Inusah (Nii Attractive Mustapha)

Journalist/Artiste Manager/PRO

Ghanacreativearts.com