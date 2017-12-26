Stonebwoy Stands Tall At BHIM Concert 2017 - Highlights

Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy was at his best when he got on stage on December 22nd to perform at the 2017 BHIM concert held at the conference centre, Accra.

Stonebwoy left patrons of the annual concert yearning for more after his performance.

The BHIM nation general got patrons singing along most of his songs including recent hits ‘Hero’ and ‘My name’.

Performances on the night included: Kelvyn boy, Medical, Kofi Kinaata, Samini,Becca, Joyce blessings amongst others.

Watch Stonebwoy’s 'roof ripping' performance at the BHIM concert 2017 below,