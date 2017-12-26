Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Denies Selling A Copy Of Album For GHC60.00

Gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus recently launched their latest project, the ‘Abba Father’ album which adds to their already 11 released albums since the inception of their music career.

Last Sunday, December 17 saw the legendary sisters and group who have been in existence for the past 29 years treating the audience at their album launch to most of their hit records.

The album which had a successful launch was also rumoured to have clocked some Gh60, 000 for the purchase of the first copy of the album.

An earlier publication stated that: "The Founder and General Overseer of Breaking Yoke Ministries, Prophet Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe who chaired for the programme, purchased the first copy of the album for GH60,000," but the group has come out to deny the claims saying they have no idea how this story was circulated.

Speaking in an interview with Sister Sandy on Adom TV's Ahosepe, Friday, the sisters denied the alleged story calling is false.

"It's not true we sold a copy of our album for the Ghs 60,000"

"We have no idea who wrote the story..."

"It's just not true although we had a good turnout at the launch"

The group further added that they're hopeful to add more albums to their collection since previous albums have been a success as well as healed and revived many.

The launch of the Abba Father album had a fair attendance by Men of God, business mogul, statesmen and showbiz personalities.

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus are popular for hits records including Mebo wo din daa, Edin no, Asomdwoe hene, Tumi wo mu, Fata ayeyie, Ewurade, Yesu, woye m’ade nyinaa, Aseda ben, Yeyi waye, Okasa preko, among others.