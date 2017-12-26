Guru Keeps Career Intact With' Killer' Performance In Kumasi

Even though Guru currently holds the prize-tag as Ghana’s artiste to shoot the most expensive music videos amounting $200,000,00; this year has been one of the most challenging years in the history of his music career.

One of the shocking news that nearly tainted the career of Guru happens to be the break up with his former manager;Ray Moni.

But just as it looked like his career was dwindling this year,the celebrated Hip-life/Hip-pop music dynamo, and the CEO of NZK Entertainment.

After sustaining his career by expanding his NKZ Music into NKZ Entertainment with the signing of Afia Schwarzenegger and making renowned TV Personality, Babiee Dapaah his manageress, Guru has again kept his career intact with a superlative performance at the just ended #Oseikromshutdown concert hosted by Flowking Stone in Kumasi.

#Oseikromshutdown Concert,is an annual musical concert organized by popular Hip-life artiste;Flowking Stone to honor his fans in Kumasi(Ashanti Region).

Guru, who plated his hair (Dreadlocks)some months ago,surprinsingly appeared on stage with a new look which happens to be his old brand of barbered hair.

At the time when the over twenty thousand patrons looked dispirited,the “ Problem’ hitmaker who spent 15 minutes on stage reignited the entire ceremony by getting everyone singing and dancing to his popular tunes including ‘Me ba be tiao”,Samba,and ‘Problem'.

Guru's performance at that time was greatly refreshing and his interaction with the tumultuous crowd was simply amazing.

The peak of Guru's unblemished performance was when he performed his latest hit single track “Problem"

Undoubtedly,the Hip-life/Hip-pop prodigy did magnanimously well, and was truly the best entertainer for the night.

Flowking Stone,Ponobiom,Black Kat Gh,Lilwin and Okyeame Kwame were some of the numerous artistes who performed on the night.

But most patrons who adjudged Guru best performer on the night applauded the organizers for billing the "Samba" hitmaker on the event.

Kindly watch excerpts of Guru's performance below!