Crowd Mob Stage As Captain Planet Performs At Daddy Lumba's Concert In Kumasi.

It was a delight to watch as the leader of multiple award-winning Hip-life/Hip-pop musical group 4X4; Captain Planet put up one of the most astronomical performances in the history of Ghana's music industry at Daddy Lumba’s concert at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi on Sunday ,December,2017.

Daddy Lumba’s concert,which is dubbed ,’Daddy Lumba Live In concert, is an annual musical concert organized by the legendary Hi-life Musician to honor his cherished fans in Kumasi.

The much-publicized event, witnessed prodigious performances from seasoned artistes like ,Daddy Lumba,Wutah,Lilwin ,Kofi B,Shatta Rako and Captain Planet.

Amongst these performances, one artistes who took the whole event by storm with a super-Class performance is “Obi Agyi Obi Girls’ hitmaker Captain Planet.

Captain Planet, spent almost thirty Minutes on stage,and performed twelve hit songs which conclude songs produced together with 4X4 and his solo produced songs like ,”Respect and “Obi Agyi Obi Girl"

The most exhilarating part of Captain Planet’s spirited performance was when he was distracted from singing by the tumultuous crowd when he started to perform his hit single track ‘Obi Agyi Obi Girl”

Patrons who were super-excited by singing and dancing to “Obi Agyi Obi Girl” which is the most popular tune currently in Ghana had no option than to mob the stage .

Captain Planet’s electrifying performance really justified why he is the leader of 4X4 which happens to be one of the most dedicated Musical groups ever to be produced in Ghana

This year’s 'Lumba Live in concert' was really a success -- most patrons Razzonline.com spoke with applauded the organizers for putting up such a magnificent program.

Captain Planet is currently out with the much anticipated visuals of “Obi Agyi Obi Girl” hit song — which according to Razzonline.com’s source is estimated at a cost of $64,000.00.

Kindly watch excerpts of Captain Planet’s performance below!