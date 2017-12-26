My Lyrics Come To Me Naturally – Kojo Antwi Reveals On Hit Song Ateteakoma

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Kojo Antwi has revealed how his latest song ‘Ateteakoma’ was conceived.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity FM’s Showbiz 971 in Sunyani, the Maestro said the song came in a natural way.

“Ateteakoma is a track I felt it must just come. It came natural because I have a million and one ways of writing such songs,” he stated.

Kojo Antwi who does not want to be predictable explained how people received his second track off his forthcoming album.

“Supremo took people by surprise because they thought I have deviated from my style. I am an artist and the moment you can predict what I can do, I stop being an artist.”

“If you have been following from the time I came out with my first album, you would know that I like and love experimenting. I love to take my fans on a journey…a journey that we have never embarked on before.”

“I think that has been my weapon. We win and sometimes loss some. It doesn’t work all the time but when it does, you win big time,” he got candid.

He averred that he is not scared of bringing out new works because posterity will judge the work that they are doing.

“I know what God what has planted in me but others may not know about that. I heard a lot of sarcastic comments when I was not releasing new songs…but as an artist you have to look for the right time, the right moment to release your songs.”

“Right now I am not producing more works to become famous…I am just building on that legacy. Those listening to you won’t understand you if they do not know your direction,” Kojo Antwi disclosed.

“When I was doing the Superman album, Sikadam was not part of songs that I considered as one of my main trump card that I was holding but Sikadam has stood the test of time more than most of the songs on the album.”

“Sometimes it is not what you the artist perceived will be embraced by the audience. I have never been scared of taken chances or risks. Short cuts are dangerous,” he added.