6 hours ago | General News

MzVee, Kidi, Kuami Eugene Shake 'Turn Up Party' As DJ Obina Is crowned Winner

MyJoyOnline
Lynx Entertainment trio - MzVee, Kidi, Kuami Eugene - made a surprise appearance at the 2017 edition of the Hitz FM’s ‘Turn Up Party’ Sunday night.

The trio, who are currently the biggest names in music this year, did not fail to deliver as they brought their energy and dexterity to bear on the night.

Armed with three of the biggest songs of the year, they got busy entertaining the hundreds of fans who had thronged the Junction Mall at Nungua for the party.

They seamlessly collaborated with each other to perform ‘Odo’ by Kidi, ‘Angela’ by Kuami Eugene and ‘Sing My Name’ by MzVee’.

By the time they were done with the performances, the crowd was yearning for more.

