Guru,Kwabena Kwabena And Their Female Managers Wish Fans Merry Christmas.

Undeniably,Christmas is a season which brings great euphoria one cannot ignore— It is a season to get in touch with friends, fans and well wishers.

In line with this, popular Ghanaian Musicians Guru,Kwabena Kwabena together with their female managers,Frema Ashkar and Babie Dapaah who are also renowned TV Personalities, have not forgotten to wish their ardent fans and supporters the best of the season.

In an exclusive Christmas messages forwarded to Razzonline.com separately, the celebrities ,thanked their fans for their support and affection throughout the year.

Below are the messages:

KWABENA KWABENA:

“Indeed,they that wait upon the lord shall renew their strength.2017 was great, thanks to God, and all my fans…I believe 2018 will even be bigger and better.let’s keep hope alive and work extra hard.Merry Christmas guys and a Happy New Year”.

GURU:

Merry Christmas to all the fans that have become family…thank you for your motivation and loyalty…May we have a journey of good music and great accomplishment..Prosperous New Year…Watch out for new tunes this coming year…enjoy “This Year”,”twa Obia bor”,”Only You” and “Accra Stay By Plan”..More to come”.

FREMA ASHKAR:

2017 has been very eventful, but God has been faithful.We give thanks to God for a successful 2017 ,and we pray for a greater 2018.Merry Christmas to you all and a prosperous new year”.

BABIE DAPAAH:

This year has been a year of hardwork and great lessons, both of which yielded great results…I am thankful for both sides of the coin..I, Baby Dapaah is very much grateful to God and the fans for a wonderful year of loyalty and motivation…Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year…May we grow more good in all things in the coming new year”.