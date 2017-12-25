Guru Changes Look Again; Goes Back To Old Brand Image

Like the adage which reads: It’s only a fool who doesn’t change his mind',Celebrated Hip-life/ Hip-pop artiste, and CEO of NKZ Entertainment;Guru has gone back to his old brand of barbered hair.

Guru, plated his hair (Dreadlocks)some months ago, and though his fans didnt like his new look, the rapper kept it and focused on what the Ghanaian public wants which is music.

Explaining the motive behind the wearing of the dreadlocks, the ‘Problem’ hitmaker emphasized that the dreadlocks depicted the indigenous African Way of Life

In a latest photos circulating on social media at the welcome party for Afia Schwarzenegger, and on stage at Flowking Stone's musical concert in Kumasi,the celebrated rapper is spotted to have barbered hair.

Though Guru is set to officially announce and explain the motive behind the going back to his old brand image, Razzonline.com’s source has it that, after careful deliberation and the love he has for his fans, the ‘Problem’ hitmaker had no option than to satisfy his fans by going back to his old brand.

Guru,who is being managed by popular TV Personality,Babie Dapaah expanded his NZK Music which mostly housed popular musicians like Singlet,Wutah and King Palupa into NZK Entertainment with the signing of Afia Schwarzenegger ,whose 3years contract brings forth a comedienne onto the management company.

As part of the contract,NKZ Entertainment flew Off Afia Schwarzenegger on December 7 to Dubai for holidays to strengthen and prepare her ahead of 2018 activities.

He is currently promoting the audio visuals of his latest hit single 'Only You',being part of the three expensive music videos Guru shot in Dubai amounting $200,000.00.

Check Photos here!