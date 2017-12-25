Ebony Rocks Decemba 2 Rememba Concert

The 90's bad gal, Ebony, has staged an awesome performance at the ongoing Decemba 2 Rememba show at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The 'Maame Hwe' hit maker started with her gospel song Aseda and followed with other songs from her repertoire like 'Kupe,' 'Poison,' 'Sponsor' 'Date Ur Fada' and 'Hustle.'

The audience was all beside themselves with joy as they watched the afro pop artiste do her thing on stage.

Other artistes that have performed at the programme include Adoma, Adina, Magnom, Fancy Gadam, B4Bonah, Kidi. Kuami Eugene and MzVee.

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organized by Citi 97.3 FM. Over the years, it has generated much excitement among music fans and the general public.