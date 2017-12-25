modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
13 hours ago | General News

Ebony Rocks Decemba 2 Rememba Concert

CitiFMonline
Ebony Rocks Decemba 2 Rememba Concert

The 90's bad gal, Ebony, has staged an awesome performance at the ongoing Decemba 2 Rememba show at the Accra International Conference Centre.

1225201713605 msp8828

The 'Maame Hwe' hit maker started with her gospel song Aseda and followed with other songs from her repertoire like 'Kupe,' 'Poison,' 'Sponsor' 'Date Ur Fada' and 'Hustle.'

1225201713606 msp8834

1225201713606 msp8834

The audience was all beside themselves with joy as they watched the afro pop artiste do her thing on stage.

Other artistes that have performed at the programme include Adoma, Adina, Magnom, Fancy Gadam, B4Bonah, Kidi. Kuami Eugene and MzVee.

1225201713607 msp8836

1225201713607 msp8832

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organized by Citi 97.3 FM. Over the years, it has generated much excitement among music fans and the general public.

body-container-line