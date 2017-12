Actress Efia Odo has indicated that although she is young, she has had sex with not more than fifteen men but more than twelve men.

According to the actress who was being interviewed by Delay, she has sex with men she dates adding that there is no way she will engage in sexual intercourse for money like people think she does.

The “Heels and Sneakers” actress clarified that the perception that she sleeps around is borne out of the fact that “as a woman, you may be thinking that in your head you are dating this man when in actual sense he is just sleeping with you. So he will be going around telling people he has slept with you”.

Efia Odo mentioned that she broke her virginity at age seventeen although she started dating when she was aged 14.