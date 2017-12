Failed Parliamentary aspirant, Diamond Appiah seems to be taking her fight with Actress and Zylofon Media signee, Benedicta Gafah to the extreme.

There seems to be a friction between the two on social media although Benedicta does not seem to respond to the several call-outs by Diamond Appiah.

The former musicians have been making several allegations against the actress for some time now, paramount of it is the fact that Benedicta Gafah may not be able to conceive a baby because of a procedure she went for.

Making this wild allegation on Instagram, Diamond Appiah said

“BEFORE AND AFTER BE 3D3 OOO but the ASHFOAM in the pink trousers was showing too much my dear sis.”

“Next time don’t try so hard to deceive innocent ppl with your Fake photoshop pics .. be real darling bcos even ur ex-husband, the one u hid from Ghanaians said u have removed all the fat from ur tummy n may not be able to conceive. But we all pray u do.”

She also alleged that the fair, pretty Kumawood actress has bleached her skin.

Diamond said “Sister Benedicta nie ooo when the big stomach was bae boi this was before the bleaching and Doctor panie flat stomach and fake ass surgery … eeeeii Ghana fuor mu ni suban ooo u girls got so much of Afia’s throwback pictures boi.

When you change your brown skin housing to Michael Jackson ‘s own yet @those_called_celebs goes round insulting naturally born fair ppl. Wot [email protected]_dictabee I have allowed you to rest small. This is just a THROWBACK to remind you to stay Humble and trouble-free. No more informant things in 2018 wai”.