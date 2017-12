The National Theatre stood still last Friday night when Kumawood stars graced this years’ Adom TV’s Nine Lessons and Carols.

The annual flagship event, which is part of activities by the station to commemorate the Christmas festivities, was attended by listeners of the station, management and some gospel musicians.

A number of big names in the entertainment industry such as Yaw Dabo, Bishop and a host of others gave off their best as they played biblical characters as part of a staged Christmas play.

Patrons were glad and fully astonished as the characters blended the Twi language with English in a satiric manner to generate humour.

In all, patrons thanked the award-winning television channel on Multi TV for organising the splendid event.