All is set for the biggest Christmas party of the year tonight and as the music acts prepare to thrill patrons, their fans are also expectant of an enthralling show.

Tonight's concert promises to be more exciting than the previous ones and these are some of the things people should expect at the show:

Spectacular Performances

Artistes on the bill are fully prepared to stage great acts tonight to the relish of their fans. Music patrons will have a good time as they dance to beautiful compositions of artistes like Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Ebony, Wutah, King Promise, Magnom, Adina, Fancy Gadam, B4Bonah, MzVee and Kurl Songx.

All these artistes have doe amazingly well in the year and have released hit songs that are loved by many music fans.

Having all these acts under one roof clearly tells how enjoyable this year's Decemba 2 Rememba will be.

Surprise comedy acts

To spice up the musical experience, there shall also be some hilarious comedy acts on the show. Over the years D2R has not failed in giving patrons a good laugh and this year will be bigger.

So, all those going to have fun at the Accra International Conference Centre tonight, should be ready to laugh their lungs out.

Experienced MCs

Honestly, the success of every show depends on who steers and directs affairs. As has been the norm, this year's Decemba 2 Rememba will be hosted by two experienced MCs.

These are MCs who exude confidence, have great command over language, wield the skill of engaging audience, and have a biting sense of humour.

The MCs are really professional and are ready to give patrons their monies' worth.

Great Reception

Imagine going to watch a show and even before you enter, an usher irks you. That experience can quench your thirst for the show and you may not enjoy it.

CITI FM cherishes patrons of its programmes so would wants them to have real fun and feel at home. That is why they have deployed beautiful men and women who would have the patience to direct patrons to their seats and help them answer to their needs during the show.

Security sorted

Patrons to the show do not have to worry about security because CITI FM, the organizers have employed personnel from the security agencies to make sure everybody that comes to the programme is safe.

Of course, tonight will be another December to remember. Get your jeans and white top and join the Official Christmas Party at the Accra International Conference Centre!