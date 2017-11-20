I Need A Man In My Life - Burla Mundi Cries

Burla Mundi

Beautiful TV and radio presenter, Berla Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has said she is tired of being single.

Even though she didn't state how long she has been single, she said she now needs a man in her life long. She took to social media last week to make the announcement.

“I'm tired. It's time I found a bae to be rubbing my back every morning before work,” she said on Twitter.

Berla Mundi is described as one of Ghana's cutest TV and radio personalities. She is beautiful and one may obviously think that she is not lacking in the boyfriend market, but she is.

She has been rumoured to be dating rapper E.L.

But the two have denied this on several occassions.