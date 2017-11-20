Frema Ashkar Schools "Badgal" Ebony

Well-versed female broadcaster, and Manageress of celebrated contemporary Highlife Musician Kwabena Kwabena;Frema Ashkar has taken a swipe at ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker Ebony.

Ever since she dropped her previous single titled 'Sponsor’, Ebony has become more popular on the airwaves.

The ’90’s Bad Gal, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng,and well noted for thrilling patrons with her nude performances,is making a lot of impact on the music scene with her newest single track ‘Hustle’.

‘Hustle talks about the Struggles people go through on a daily basis to survive.Featuring Brella,a newly signed artiste of Ruff Town Records,’Hustles is centered on a trader who out of frustration of getting poor sales ,pleads on presumptive customers to buy her items.

It’s actually a danceable song produced by Danny BeatZ.

Discussing the song on her show ‘Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV,Frema Ashkar who is not much enthused with the direction of Ebony’s music career accentuated that though, the latter has released a couple of songs and thus she is doing so well, the ‘Poison’ hitmaker is not growing musically as she(Frema) had expected.

”As a musician everybody is a competitor and so we are going to be marking you along those lines…she came up with a couple of songs Sponshorship and the other one well which I think she was doing so well…personally I was expected her to grow but she is not being creative she is not growing…A mean!.. in communication where you place your punctuation marks can change the whole meaning of your sentence and so when you keep the breaks you can not tell me you not saying other things”,Frema Ashkar Opined candidly.

The celebrated broadcaster continued by delineating passionately that,”Sex sells but beyond that then what?…let’s us see the substance in you…the quality in you …you came out with that— is that all we are going to be having? Quite honestly we are tired of that”,

Frema Ashkar who gained prominence during her stint as a news caster at TV3 but now a presenter at Metro TV and regarded as one of the best artiste manageress currently in the music scene advised musicians to sit and write quality music than producing one marking songs.

Kind watch Frema Ashkar educate Ebony in the video below!