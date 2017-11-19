Nakedness For Fame: Ebony Has Discovered What Ghanaians Like And She Is Giving It To Them Back To Back!

The music industry being sexualized is the order of the day and it appears the sexism do work most for those who engage in it.

Obviously the industry is a male dominated field but I do not think that should put pressure on our female talents to use themselves as sex objects.

Now we cannot say the males are boxing them in because nobody told Mzbel, Raquel, Ebony and the rest to go naked.

To make a living, one needs a brand and experiment what will make people buy into that brand. People have become accustomed to nakedness. No wonder most voyeuristic videos go viral.

Ghanaian dancehall/afrobeats artist, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns has discovered what most Ghanaians like and she is giving it to them back to back.

She is depending on her physical attributes but in the end it will be a glorified and monetized form of self-harm.

Ebony is working hard aside getting her kit off. If getting her kit off is not working positively for her brand I do not think she would continue to indulge herself in such act. Day-in and day-out her followers get increasing.

She always gets the attention of the media.

Bloggers will write about her and their readers will jump on to read. I do not think they would have written anything about her if she is not a ‘traffic generating tool’.

And that is eating into the minds of most up and coming female musicians…with the notion that sex sells.

Sex sells but for how long? The sexism strategy cannot be a lifetime strategy but I think talent does. I do not think handlers of Ebony Reigns are pushing her into that because she seems very comfortable in what she is doing.

Mzbel and others started with this old aged strategy but where are they now? She is now struggling to stay relevant in the game. Some DJs are not playing her songs even after paying payola.

Some cooperate entities will not associate themselves with sexualisation whiles others are doing. Isn’t that frustrating?

Those who will do are in because of the numbers, and the numbers sometimes lead to sales.

Anyone who will choose the latter should think of doing some investment whiles the fame last. The exploitation cannot be forever so think twice.

People can make giant strides in the industry without going naked. Adele and others top charts but they are not using themselves as sex objects.

