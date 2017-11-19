Lekzy, DKB, Clemento Suarez, Others For Comedy Show At GIJ

Comedy, the rising industry in the entertainment sector has received great reviews from the general public and this has given rise to many people who love to join the craft.

Event Hub and Y3nkokyin in collaboration with Kasa Entertainment; organizers of the award-winning monthly comedy show, Laughline are bringing another breathtaking comedy show, Laughing My Heart Out.

The show which is on the campus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (G.I.J) has things put in place to make the event a memorable one for the students of GIJ and also those that would be attending.

Performing on the night are The Prince of Gh Comedy and who also would double as the host for this event Lekzy DeComic, King of Gh comedy DKB, Id James Brown, Comedian OB, Jacinta, Okokobioko, Clemento Suarez, The Two Idiots and there would be other performances from Timmy De Poet.

Tickets are going for Ghc 20.00 single and Ghc 35.00 for couple.

The show is slated for November 24 2017. Time is 4:00pm sharp. Venue is the GIJ LH D3.

On the night there would be free popcorn and drinks from Addis Sobolo. Don’t miss this for anything!! Be there!!