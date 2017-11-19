VIDEO: Fimzy - Diss Note Freestyle (Dir. By Daze Images)

Rapper and sculptor, Graffiti Adeniran Femi Babalola popularly known as Fimzy aka The DressyDoper and the NBK Records (New Born Kings) Frontliner has hundred percent shown no sign of rest throughout this year.

He has dropped songs back to back and now he has finally dropped the video for his new wave track titled Diss Note Freestyle.

No doubt Diss Note Freestyle video is one of the best video in the

music industry this year. The video Diss Note Freestyle was Directed by Daze Images.

Fimzy the dressy doper has also promise to drop his own version of M.I Abaga's You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lifes and hopefully with a video soon come.

Audio Download Link: (Untagged)

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/283893/by/V2SAXJWz77

Video Download Link:



Site Sample Post:

https://www.trendjamz.com.ng/2017/11/19/video-fimzy-diss-note-freestyle-dir-daze-images-fimzyofficial-nbk_records/