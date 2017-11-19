Captain Planet’s ‘Respek’ Wins Him Best Hippop Video At 4syte TV MVAs

Captain Planet

Rapper Captain Planet has won the best Hippop video at the just ended 4syte TV Music video awards with his song Respek.

He beat stiff competition from Sarkodie – Overdose, Shaker x Kojo Cue – Pen &Paper, Omar Sterling – Ibiza, Okyeame Kwame – Saucing, Flowking Stone – Talking Drums, Jayso – Have a party and TeePhlow – Phlowducation.

The song Respek is a reference to hiphop mogul Birdman’s April 2016 interview with New York-based Power 105.1.

The rap record outlines the many feats of the Fashion Planet CEO (known privately as Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey).

It also praises a number of his colleagues as Pappy Kojo, Tinny, Kofi Kinaata and a host of others for their impact on the game over the years.

The video was directed by Press Play Vidz and was shot in several locations in the London in the United Kingdom