My Past Experience Inspires Me – Nsemonee Katapila Reveals

Sunyani-based rapper, Frank Asare popularly known as Nsemonee Katapila has disclosed what inspires him in a recent interview.

Nsemonee Katapila who is currently promoting his latest track ‘Like Me’ revealed that his past experience inspires him.

“I have passed through many thing and my pass experience inspires me a lot. There was a time you have to beg event organizers to give you the opportunity to perform,” he told the News Hunter Magazine.

Nsemonee Katapila believes the support from the people of Brong Ahafo Region will play a significant role in their career as a musician.

“Let us support our own. Fancy Gadem started from Tamale and he is now making it big. Why can’t we do same in the Brong Ahafo Region?” Katapila queried.

He added: “I want to make it big in Brong Ahafo…if my people accept me here that will lead me to many places.”