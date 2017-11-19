modernghana logo

29 minutes ago | New Release

Trod – ‘Won A Gba’

Kareem Berry
Missofunyin Entertainment Frontman, Olaonipekun Olatubosun, popularly known as "TROD" releases a follow up track to his buzzing single "Wildmind".

The Young Rapper Whose Zoneout Freestyle Session on FreeMe_TV Has Gone Viral Allover Social Media Titled This Super Dope Jam "WON A GBA"

TROD Who Is Known For His Unique Rap Style Drops Punchlines On This Trap Infused Track In A Uniquely Different Way.

The Track Was Produced By SB & Mixed By Ogajojo

