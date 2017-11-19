Delay Is My Ideal Woman; I Wish To Marry Her Soon - Genesis

Beauty they say lies in the eyes of the beholder and for hiplife Genesis of formerly D 2 Fame, he would pick presenter Delay over all the female celebrities in Ghana.

“Delay is the most simplest and sexy celebrity I have come across. She is the real definition of a celebrity. Never will you see her on a red carpet or any event and that is who I call a celebrity. I wish all the so called celebs can emulate her” Genesis said.

According to Genesis real name George Ocansey, he can’t explain the why he is madly in love with Delay but he hopes the two tie the knot soon.

He explained that he would pick Delay over any foreign celebrity or any lady on the planet. Away from his love-life Genesis told his fans to watch out for him in December as he would be releasing some serious songs to his fans.

Speaking on his new hair style, Genesis said he had to look different after splitting from his former group.

“I had to look different and start my own thing and the hair-style is part of my new branding. I want to look very different” he said.

He recently did his radio and TV tour and Genesis says he is grateful for the warm reception shown him during his tour.

“I toured 18 radio stations and 8 TV stations and I was amazed the reception I had. Thanks to the radio and TV presenters” he said.

Speaking about his split, Genesis said it is not easy working solo but with his GMP team, he hopes things will fall into place.