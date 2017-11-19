Won Jisoro Mi- Tru Mantra Ft. Daboomsha

The duo Tru Mantra have lived by their tag line for years now - light music in a dark world, and their latest single, Won Jisoro Mi featuring Daboomsha further accentuates this.

The song title makes the message amply clear: There will always be people who wonder about how you’re doing so well while ignoring the factors for success.

Working hard on your feet and praying even harder on your knees. That the shiny exterior veneer is only possible because of a child-like dependence on God isn’t immediately apparent.

Famed for infusing their culture and heritage into their music, Tru Mantra serves up Nigeria in Won Jisoro Mi – Hausa, English and Yoruba verses laid over a thumping beat and a hook that will stay on replay in your head long after the track has ended.

When Tru Mantra raps “why you come dey prokove/ abi you think say na man dey promote?” allow the words simmer in your mind and then slowly sink in. You now have a nugget of truth that not many others do.

Let that realization compel you to sing along with the chorus all the louder – Won Jisoro Mi!

Download link: http://bit.ly/WonJisoroMi_By_TruMantra

Check out the lyrics video below:

LYRICS

"Won Jisoro Mi" by Tru Mantra Ft. Da Boomsha

Verse 1

Won ji soro, won ni ko si soro.

Won ri mi ti mo n laagun, ti mo n faa bayi, ti mo n waa bayi.

Aduru aagun, o po po po bi lagoon.

E dakun, e maa sayo mi dekun.

E ti e le sayo mi dekun.

Baba loke lo si lekun.

Won sa mo, won da mo.

Won ri mi lano, ti mo n gbele alamo.

Sugbon loni, wo ni abamo, bi won ba mo, won ba joremi.

Bi won bamo, won ba doremi.

(To) ba nisoro, maa jisoro. Baba loke lo le gbosoro.

Chorus

Won ji soro mi (4×)

Ji jisoro mi,

je won mo (2X)

Ji jisoro mi,

je won mo (2X)

Ji jisoro,

je won mo (2X)

Ji jisoro o,

je won mo (2X)

Verse 2

Tru Mantra with DaBoomsha

Mun zo da sauti a boombox

Na zo da iyali da juna

Ga fili ga doki da rhumba

My mind military

Same O. T

But my style really varies

Been lowkey

but I never vanish

G. O. D

Makes I never vanquished

Toh... Ga ya masu mun shigo

Jemaa ku fito

Na samu sa a da iko

I dey with my people

U know how the thing go

We just dey soar like eagles

Got a new joint these homies are panicking

I carry dia medicine

They holding their breath... holding their chest... enh... Enh

Feeling like mannequins

Haaa!

Verse 3

Please, I can’t stand the monster with green eyes

Oliver, why you dey vex? Shebi you done go twice?

Ah ah, you are skating on thin ice

Haven’t even started / them think say I be done arrive

Hmm, why you come dey provoke /

Abi you think say na man dey promote /

You can drive in your car / Oluwa is riding this donkey

Omo your way far / my solution is turn key

I monkey, ape everything that Baba does

I’m on key, stay true to the cause

Focus on the giver not distracted by the gift

Them run down, me elevate like a lift

Yes, He’s upping my gear like stick shift

Huh, he’s making me top of the list

Scored the hat-trick only by his assist

Hesitate to crave never give in to the beast