Won Jisoro Mi- Tru Mantra Ft. Daboomsha

The duo Tru Mantra have lived by their tag line for years now - light music in a dark world, and their latest single, Won Jisoro Mi featuring Daboomsha further accentuates this.
The song title makes the message amply clear: There will always be people who wonder about how you’re doing so well while ignoring the factors for success.
Working hard on your feet and praying even harder on your knees. That the shiny exterior veneer is only possible because of a child-like dependence on God isn’t immediately apparent.
Famed for infusing their culture and heritage into their music, Tru Mantra serves up Nigeria in Won Jisoro Mi – Hausa, English and Yoruba verses laid over a thumping beat and a hook that will stay on replay in your head long after the track has ended.
When Tru Mantra raps “why you come dey prokove/ abi you think say na man dey promote?” allow the words simmer in your mind and then slowly sink in. You now have a nugget of truth that not many others do.
Let that realization compel you to sing along with the chorus all the louder – Won Jisoro Mi!
Download link: http://bit.ly/WonJisoroMi_By_TruMantra
Check out the lyrics video below:
Youtube Link
Youtube Embed Code
LYRICS
"Won Jisoro Mi" by Tru Mantra Ft. Da Boomsha
Verse 1
Won ji soro, won ni ko si soro.
Won ri mi ti mo n laagun, ti mo n faa bayi, ti mo n waa bayi.
Aduru aagun, o po po po bi lagoon.
E dakun, e maa sayo mi dekun.
E ti e le sayo mi dekun.
Baba loke lo si lekun.
Won sa mo, won da mo.
Won ri mi lano, ti mo n gbele alamo.
Sugbon loni, wo ni abamo, bi won ba mo, won ba joremi.
Bi won bamo, won ba doremi.
(To) ba nisoro, maa jisoro. Baba loke lo le gbosoro.
Chorus
Won ji soro mi (4×)
Ji jisoro mi,
je won mo (2X)
Ji jisoro mi,
je won mo (2X)
Ji jisoro,
je won mo (2X)
Ji jisoro o,
je won mo (2X)
Verse 2
Tru Mantra with DaBoomsha
Mun zo da sauti a boombox
Na zo da iyali da juna
Ga fili ga doki da rhumba
My mind military
Same O. T
But my style really varies
Been lowkey
but I never vanish
G. O. D
Makes I never vanquished
Toh... Ga ya masu mun shigo
Jemaa ku fito
Na samu sa a da iko
I dey with my people
U know how the thing go
We just dey soar like eagles
Got a new joint these homies are panicking
I carry dia medicine
They holding their breath... holding their chest... enh... Enh
Feeling like mannequins
Haaa!
Verse 3
Please, I can’t stand the monster with green eyes
Oliver, why you dey vex? Shebi you done go twice?
Ah ah, you are skating on thin ice
Haven’t even started / them think say I be done arrive
Hmm, why you come dey provoke /
Abi you think say na man dey promote /
You can drive in your car / Oluwa is riding this donkey
Omo your way far / my solution is turn key
I monkey, ape everything that Baba does
I’m on key, stay true to the cause
Focus on the giver not distracted by the gift
Them run down, me elevate like a lift
Yes, He’s upping my gear like stick shift
Huh, he’s making me top of the list
Scored the hat-trick only by his assist
Hesitate to crave never give in to the beast