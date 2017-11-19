Godson Godfrey – Take Your Place (Ft: Victor Chuks & Joy)

From Godson Godfrey comes this new single titled “Take Your Place”.

Take your place is a song born out of a place of prayer. In that situation that you felt that all hope is lost and that moment you think that nothing left to do.

What you do is just lift up your voice with this song and call him to take his place and he will fix it.

