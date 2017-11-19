Ronke Onishile Unveils Official Music Video for 'Revealed'

Contemporary UK-based gospel music artiste, Ronke Onishile, has released the official music video for one of her hit track titled 'Revealed'.

According to her 'The Lord laid it on my heart to sing and release one of the many songs I have written and composed. He placed this one especially in my heart. The song is titled REVEALED and it is about the beauty of the Person of Jesus.”

Revealed is captivating, brilliant and awesomely inspired by the Holy Spirit, hence to all you of out there who adore and love the Person of Jesus, you will love and be blessed by this song, she said.

