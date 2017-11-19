modernghana logo

Photos: Shirley Frimpong-Manso's Potato Potahto' Premiered In Nigeria

Hundreds of movie lovers thronged the IMAX cinema in Lekki, Lagos on Thursday for the premiere for Shirley Frimpong-Manso premieres ‘Potato Potahto’ in Nigeria.

The patrons included some A-list Nigerian entertainment personalities who came in their numbers to support Shirley Frimpong-Manso and the cast of the movie.

Some of the known faces at the premiere included Kate Henshaw, Olu Jacobs, Mo Abudu, Biola Alabi, Hilda Dokubo, Betty Irabor, Ufuoma McDermott, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Remi, Tope Tedela, Omoye Uzamere, Lilian Esoro, Ndidi Nwuneli.

Also in attendance were Joselyn Dumas, Lala Akindoju, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nikki Samonas and Inya Lawal for the premiere.

‘Potato Potahto’ tells the story of a divorced couple who decide to share equal space in their ex-matrimonial home soon realize that the ingenious idea is easier said than done.

Bent on flexing their egos and scoring points, the two implore various hilarious tactics that soon inflames emotions and turns an already complicated situation into a roller coaster ride.

When his ex-wife, Lulu, then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a rfunny ride of laughter, jealousy and tears ensues.

‘Potato Potahto’ stars an impressive cast that includes, OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas, Joke Silva, Chris Attoh, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nikki Samonas, Adjetey Anang, Lala Akindoju, and Victoria Michaels.

The movie premieres at Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall on November 30.

See photos of the Nigeria premiere below:

