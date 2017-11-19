modernghana logo

KumKum Bhagya Stars Shake Kumasi

KumKum Bhagya Stars Shake Kumasi

Patrons in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi finally got the opportunity to meet the famous characters in Adom TV’s popular 'Twinovela', Kumkum Bhagya.

The program dubbed: “Kumkum Showdown” held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium attracted a mammoth crowd who welcomed the Hindi icons with passion and joy.

Kumasi-based rapper; Flowking Stone, graced the program with electrifying performances.

The KumKum Stars sang some Ghanaian songs on the podium to showcase their interest in the local dialect.

Also, fans had the opportunity to take countless selfies with the actors.

