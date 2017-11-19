Paul Play Diaro is Back! Listen to 'Folake'

Nigerian music icon, Paul Play Diaro is back with new single titled 'Folake,' a love song you can't but groove on.

Get this hot jam FOLAKE, put on your dancing shoes & get ready to groove on the tune.

Download, enjoy and share.

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user6170950/paul-play-dairo-folake

My.notjustok: https://my.notjustok.com/track/293171/paul-play-diaro-folake