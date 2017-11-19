Mr. Dutch FT. Yung O.G – ‘Carry Go’

Mr. Dutch makes his music debut and joins with Yung O.G in a brand-new visual for the track titled ‘Carry Go’.

Mr. Dutch is a young business man, who has been a behind-the-scenes player in the Nigerian and South African entertainment circuit since 2010.

He is the man behind the Mr. Dutch Empire, an Enterprise which has evolved into an Empire, consisting of different companies both in the entertainment and investments world.

At a young age Mr. Dutch had strong passion in music but never had an opportunity to showcase his talent hence after his success from investments he decided to establish Dutch Dreams Records a South African based record company.

Together with its team in the wings of novelty and creativity have given Mr. Dutch a chance to showcase his music talent.

The video, filled with beautiful women and nice locations, in ambient lighting is very entertaining.

Mr. Dutch’s vocals on top of the slow uptempo beat, works perfectly. It’s a really catchy and smooth song produced by Kiddominant.

Make sure to check out "Carry Go", directed by Shaheen Iseacs and was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Enjoy!

