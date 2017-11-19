Ghana’s Friction Gets Big Collabo With Grammy Award-Winning Musician, Skyler Jett

If you have followed Friction throughout the years (from the days of Ghana’s Legendary Hiplife Group, VIP, now VVIP), you know he is always on the move, always expanding and enriching his music, his music knowledge and his career.

Collaborating with artists with different music styles is one way of doing this. And it seems as if soon a new collabo will be out; between Friction and the legendary Skyler Jett.

Skyler Jett has been active in the music industry for years; not only was he the lead singer of the world famous group The Commodores after Lionel Ritchie left.

He has also been collaborating with artists such as Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston. Nowadays he is very active as an activist and peace ambassador, through music projects and humanitarian projects.

The two were introduced to each other by CASiTA, a famous soul singer who is based in Holland and with whom Friction is also working together on a regular basis.

Friction and Skyler had a great connection right away and started to plan their collaboration.

Skyler, who is at the moment based in Scotland, flew to Amsterdam this week for a couple of studio sessions together with Friction.

The two were also caught out in the streets of Amsterdam for a photoshoot and some interviews.

For Friction, teaming up with Skyler Jett is a great opportunity. “Having the chance to work with such a legendary person is more than a blessing. I love Skyler’s vibe and his message of peace, plus his vocal skills are off the hook.”

Skyler is also feeling the vibe of their collaboration. “I am very excited to be teaming up with Ghanaian super star Friction. Our chemistry is awesomely explosive.”

“Once I had a chance to listen to Friction’s music I noticed the positive lyric content with an African reggae-feeling, so I thought to myself; what if we combine that with my social conscious musical style, to create magical grooves together.”

And so it happened. Friction and Skyler are cooking up some conscious groovy music together at the moment and it is a matterof patience till they make us part of their magic!

Check out their lovers rock reggae single ‘I Love You’ which they released together: