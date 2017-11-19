Street Billionaires Drop "Owo Mi Da"

“Owo Mi Da” by Afro pop crew - Street Billionaires is the official second single since their debut SNOOKER released earlier this year.

"Owo Mi Da" - the anthem for every one who deserves his/her wages.

The high energy and flow in delivery by all members of the crew - Gbafun - Lemon - Ijay - Candy- is nothing short of a raw mix of talent & skill.

Download and Enjoy!!!

https://chocolatecitymusic.us11.list-manage.com/track/click?u=3b22e44c422a7fd356bd9c1c0&id=442a6691cd&e=25d3f41473