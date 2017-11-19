Unbeatable DJ Brown Drops Debut Track - For You Ft. Jsound X Tillion

The long awaited track from the Unbeatable DJ Brown finally drops.

This comes after many successful mixtapes in the last one year; After Party, Easter Vibes and Bollar Boy Industry Mixtape.

The King of Mix co-writes his debut track with JSound and Tillion.

A jam produced by the Ultimate Producer himself; JSound.

He has shown himself to be truly unbeatable and the king of mixing.

From jaming up the streets to few concerts, events and shows he headlined in Enugu, Lagos and West Africa.

He is unarguably the most talented DJ from the South Eastern Nigeria and West Africa.

He is currently the official DJ of Lava Lounge Surulele, Lagos.

Download Links (Untagged)

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/292401

http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/3smdk3jye1a8

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/1lmlucsrjd/DJ_Brown_-_For_Love_ft._Jsound_x_Tillion.mp3

Official Post Link - https://www.the7hub.com/2017/11/premiere-dj-brown-for-you-ft-jsound-x-tillion-produced-by-jsound-music-nigeria