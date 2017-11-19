U-Nice Releases Gospel Mashup Of Travie Mccoy, Travis Greene And Joe Mettle
Ghana Creativearts
Ghanaian contemporary gospel musician, Eunice Okaidjah popularly known as U-Nice, has released a gospel mash-up of Travie Mccoy, Travis Greene and Joe Mettle.
U-Nice who is preparing to release her album in 2018 revealed to Ghanacreativearts.com that she decided to do the mash-up because she wants the world to know about Jesus in a creative way
Asked how she was able to join the three popular song together, she told Nii Attractive that 'I mixed three songs based on I wanna be a billionaire instrumental so I followed the Rhythm, changed the chorus to gospel and changed the rap to two gospel songs as verses
U-Nice Releases Gospel Mashup Of Travie Mccoy, Travis Greene And Joe Mettle
Ghanaian contemporary gospel musician, Eunice Okaidjah popularly known as U-Nice, has released a gospel mash-up of Travie Mccoy, Travis Greene and Joe Mettle.
U-Nice who is preparing to release her album in 2018 revealed to Ghanacreativearts.com that she decided to do the mash-up because she wants the world to know about Jesus in a creative way
Asked how she was able to join the three popular song together, she told Nii Attractive that 'I mixed three songs based on I wanna be a billionaire instrumental so I followed the Rhythm, changed the chorus to gospel and changed the rap to two gospel songs as verses
Here is the gospel Mash-up