U-Nice Releases Gospel Mashup Of Travie Mccoy, Travis Greene And Joe Mettle

Ghanaian contemporary gospel musician, Eunice Okaidjah popularly known as U-Nice, has released a gospel mash-up of Travie Mccoy, Travis Greene and Joe Mettle.

U-Nice who is preparing to release her album in 2018 revealed to Ghanacreativearts.com that she decided to do the mash-up because she wants the world to know about Jesus in a creative way

Asked how she was able to join the three popular song together, she told Nii Attractive that 'I mixed three songs based on I wanna be a billionaire instrumental so I followed the Rhythm, changed the chorus to gospel and changed the rap to two gospel songs as verses

Here is the gospel Mash-up

