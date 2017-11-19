Richie Smile Returns With "The Way"

Celebrated U.S based Nigerian music artiste and choreographer Richie Smile (born Richard Tasie Sampson) stuns us with his new single titled "The Way".

Produced by Kray Beatz; Richie Smile delivers a current rock solid afro-pop number that will be favourite for his current fans and introduce him in a grand style to a new audience.

Richie effortless delivers a potential smash.

"The Way" serves as a follow-up to his previous singles "Baby Bugatti" and "Gan Gan" which features Project

Stream/Download "The Way"

https://my.notjustok.com/track/292521/richie-smile-the-way